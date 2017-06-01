Working testy a Dummy trial retrievrů Nový Bydžov

English below/

Srdečně vás zveme na tradiční poslední WT letošní sezóny. Tentokrát v trochu jiném formátu. V sobotu budou probíhat WT, dopoledne třídy E,L a odpoledne třídy M, S. V neděli pak Dummy Trial, což je obdoba klasického Field trialu s dummy. Pozvání posuzovat tuto akci přijal oblíbený irský rozhodčí a trenér Bobby Robertson. V případě zájmu je možné se v pátek před samotnou akcí zúčastnit tréninku v této lokalitě. Více info najdete na odkazu https://www.facebook.com/events/108479996537986/ . Těšíme se na přátelské setkání během soutěžního klání i po něm!

------------------

We are very glad to invite you to our traditional last WT of the season. This time we prepared WT and DT. On Saturday WT will be held, Beginner and Novice class in the morning, Intermediate and OPen class in the afternoon. On Sunday there will be Dummy Trial. We are very happy that the invitation to judge this event was accepted by favourite judge and trainer Mr Bobby Robertson (IRL). In case of interest you can apply also on training with Bobby which will be held on Friday before event, more info https://www.facebook.com/events/108479996537986/



Looking forward to meeting you during the competition and afterwards!